The Calgary Fire Department responded to the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology on Friday afternoon after an unknown powder was located in a parcel.

Calgary Fire Department public information officer Carol Henke says crews were called to the Eugene Coste building, in the 1300 block of 16 Avenue Northwest, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

“We got a call regarding what was thought to be a suspicious substance that was mailed in a package and we did have 11 people that were, if you would say, exposed,” explained Henke. “They were quarantined. Our hazmat crew arrived, suited up, and did use our monitors to determine that there was nothing hazardous about this material.”

After the substance, which had not been identified as of Friday afternoon, was determined to be non-hazardous, the 11 people were let out of quarantine and debriefed on the situation.

“Everything ended well. Nobody was injured and everyone is safe,” said Henke. “I know it’s a little scary for people if they don’t know what’s going on and they can’t leave an area but that is a precaution so that if it were a contaminant it’s not spreading to other areas.”

The Eugene Cost building was open to staff and students at 2:00 p.m.