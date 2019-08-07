

CTV News Calgary





An 11-year-old boy was killed and four members of his family were sent to hospital, thre in serious condition, in a crash involving an SUV and two semis northwest of Oyen on Wednesday.

The collision happened on Highway 9, near Range Road 60, at about 4:30 p.m.

Police say one of the semis stopped for construction on the highway and the SUV stopped behind it. A second semi heading in the same direction then rear-ended the SUV, killing the boy and injuring four others, inclulding two adults and two children.

The drivers of the semis were not injured.

The driver of the SUV has since been released from hospital and the three others remain in serious condition.

The highway was closed for several hours and traffic was detoured to Highway 886 and Range Road 51. Highway 9 was reopened to traffic just before midnight.

STARS says two pediatric patients were taken to Alberta Children's Hospital. A boy was transported in critical condition and a girl was in serious condition.

HALO Air Ambulance says it transported one person to hospital in Calgary.

The Town of Oyen is located approximately 35 kilometres west of the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary.

RCMP continue to investigate a cause of the crash.