CALGARY -- Another 122 Albertans died of accidental drug poisonings in May, according to the latest numbers released by the province.

That brings the total number of deaths due to accidental drug poisonings to 624 between January and May.

Calgary accounted for 45 of the deaths in May while in Edmonton the number was 43.

A majority of the deaths were attributed to opioids, with 85 per cent linked to the drug fentanyl. That was followed by methamphetamine (57 per cent), alcohol (28 per cent), cocaine (27 per cent) and carfentanil (19 per cent).

And it is mainly men who are dying of accidental drug poisonings, with males accounting for 74.7 per cent of victims and females 25.3 per cent. Of those, a majority were in the 30-39 year old age category, followed by 25-29 year olds, 50-54 year olds, 45-49 year olds, and 40-44 year olds.

The figures also show 70 per cent of victims had sought health care services in the 30 days prior to death, with half seeking treatment for chronic pain management, and 50 per cent being given antidepressants.

Ten per cent accessed mental health services and another 10 per cent were sent to hospital due to substance abuse.