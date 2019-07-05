RCMP in Banff handed out 129 tickets during a recent blitz on dangerous driving in the townsite.

A number of locations were targeted over the month of June, including the Banff sign on Mount Norquay Road, the 100 block of Banff Avenue intersections along Wolf Street.

Speeding, using a cellphone and stop sign violations made up most of the tickets, police said.

“Banff RCMP are targeting locations with the greatest density of vehicle and pedestrian traffic to reduce risk of harm as we enter our peak visitation period,” said Staff Sgt. Buxton-Carr in a release.

“We are concerned by the number of motorists who drive while using their phones, exceed speed limits, or fail to obey stop signs. Road Safety is a priority for the Banff RCMP and the public can expect to see pro-active traffic operations within the town site.”

The townsite of Banff is about 125 kilometres west of Calgary.