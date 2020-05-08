CALGARY -- Statistics Canada released its monthly job reports Friday morning and Alberta fared poorly compared to previous months.

Unemployment in Alberta rose 4.7 per cent from March to April, reaching 13.4 per cent.

Nationwide unemployment levels increased by 5.2 per cent to 13 per cent. Quebec reported the highest level of unemployment (17 per cent)

The unemployment rate in Alberta in March jumped by 1.5 per cent, climbing to 8.7 per cent.

In April, Premier Jason Kenney said the jobless rate could potentially hit as high as 25 per cent. He's cited both the COVID-19 pandemic for hammering the economy, but falling oil prices have affected Calgary’s main economic driver.

On Thursday, Calgary Transit laid off 430 workers.

Murphy Oil announced it will move its office operations to Houston, TX but has not announced how many Calgary employees will be laid off.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.