CALGARY -- 13 people were injured in a bus crash early Tuesday evening near Banff.

The RCMP say they received a call at 7:15 p.m. about a single vehicle crash along the Trans Canada Highway in the Banff RCMP area.

EMS confirmed they have 13 patients who are being assessed, and that everyone is in non life threatening condition.

12 people were taken to hospitals in Banff and Canmore, with one going to Calgary.

The balance of occupants were moved onto another bus and transported from the scene.

The incident occurred on Highway 1 by Compound Road, which leads into the town of Banff, east of the Mt. Norquay overpass.

Roads were slushy and wet at the time of the accident.

