CALGARY -- After arresting a man wanted on outstanding warrants, Lethbridge police seized a "significant quantity" of suspected methamphetamine.

Member of the priority crimes unit made the arrest on Thursday and, while searching the man, discovered 219 grams of what is believed to be meth, valued at more than $13,000. A small amount of what is believed to be MDMA, also known as ecstasy was also seized.

Robert Kenneth Laing, 31, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He was denied bail and was scheduled to appear in court Friday.