14-year-old boy goes missing from Harvest Hills

    Calgary police are hoping to find a teen who has gone missing from the community of Harvest Hills.

    Lennie Crowshoe, 14, was last seen leaving his home in the 0-100 block of Harvest Oak Green N.E. on Thursday, Feb. 8, and reported missing after he didn't return home when expected.

    Police say all efforts to locate Crowshoe have been unsuccessful.

    Though there's nothing to indicate foul play is involved, police say they are concerned for Crowshoe's wellbeing.

    The case doesn't meet the threshold for issuing an Amber Alert.

    Crowshoe is described as 6'1" tall (185 centimetres) with a medium-to-large build, brown eyes and long black hair.

    When he was last seen, Crowshoe was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

