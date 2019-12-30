CALGARY -- A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she was struck by a CTrain early Monday evening in northwest Calgary.

The incident took place around 7 p.m., just south of Sunnyside station in Kensington, near the intersection of 9A Street and 2nd Ave N.W.

EMS transported the victim to Children's Hospital, where she's in stable, non life-threatening condition.

CTrain service going downtown was interrupted, but resumed regular service around 9 p.m. Monday evening.