Lethbridge police say a teenage girl is facing charges in connection with an early morning incident.

Police were called to the scene, in the 2000 block of 19 Avenue N., at just after 4:00 a.m. for reports of a crash.

When they arrived, they found that a Dodge Journey SUV had struck two fences and then proceeded down the alley where it struck the side of a 7-11 convenience store.

After hitting the building, the vehicle continued until it ran into a police cruiser responding to the incident.

The driver, a 14-year-old girl was arrested and taken to hospital. It was further discovered that she was impaired.

The officer who made the arrest suffered minor injuries and the police cruiser was extensively damaged.

The girl, who cannot be named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving.