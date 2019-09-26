CALGARY – RCMP believe speed was a factor in a Wednesday night crash that claimed the life of a 15-year-old in Chestermere.

Mounties were called to Merganser Drive near the intersection of McIvor Terrace around 11 p.m.

Investigators say a sedan was travelling eastbound when it struck a curb that caused it to cross the centre line and go off the road. The car then struck a tree and fence before stopping.

The 15-year-old driver was treated by emergency crews but pronounced dead on scene.

Officers say the victim was from Chestermere and was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

"This is a tragic loss for both the family and our community as a whole. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,"said Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz with the Chestermere detachment in a statment released Thursday morning.

Traffic was diverted in the area for roughly six hours as an RCMP collision analyst investigated the scene.