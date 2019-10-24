Calgary Police have issued a heads-up to every Calgarian, after filing 156 charges against a half dozen individuals who they allege are responsible for a series of recent distraction thefts that have taken place in Calgary.

The scam starts with a suspect observing someone enter their PIN number, usually at a retail outlet that doesn’t offer tap payments.

Working in groups of two or three, they approach a victim, telling them they dropped a $20 bill. When the victim checks their wallets, one person distracts them, creating opportunities for the others to steal the victim’s debit or credit card.

Once in possession of the credit or debit card and the victim’s PIN number, they withdraw cash to purchase pre-paid credit cards or other things.

Police laid 156 charges, including fraud, identity theft, identity fraud, participation in a criminal organization, possession of a stolen credit card and possession of proceeds of crime against the following six people: 42-year-old Elvis Stoian (38 charges), 32-year-old Verginica Munteanu (31 charges), 43-year-old Cornelia Gologan (20 charges), 31 year old Costica Marin (7 charges), 47-year-old Petrache Dadaci (30 charges), and 43-year-old Persida Corciu (30 charges).

Anyone with information about distraction thefts, or the suspects are asked to contact Calgary Police on the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or at calgarycrimestoppers.org, or by using the “P3 Tips” app, available through Google Play Store or the Apple App.