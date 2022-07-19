$15K in tools stolen from work truck in High River, Alta.

RCMP in High River, Alta. are investigating after more than $15,000 worth of tools were stolen from a work truck last week.

Investigators say the theft happened between 11 p.m. on July 12 and 5 a.m. on July 13 while the truck was parked in the area of High Ridge Crescent.

Police are hoping to identity the owner of a silver Ford pickup truck – possibly a F-250 diesel – that was near High Ridge Crescent during the same time frame when the tools were stolen.

If you have any information on the theft or any surveillance footage from the area showing a silver Ford pickup truck, you're asked to call the High River RCMP Detachment at 403-652-2356 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The town of High River is located roughly 65 kilometres south of Calgary.