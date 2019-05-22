

Kevin Green, CTV News Calgary





A tense 16-hour standoff has ended peacefully in the northwest community of Panorama and one man is now in police custody.

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday a man surrendered himself to police, leaving the home at 240 Panamount Circle N.W with his arms raised.

Officers originally responded to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a domestic incident.

Police say the situation escalated and an officer was stabbed in the foot.

The officer was taken from the scene to Foothills Hospital with minor injuries and was treated and released.

The Tactical Unit responded soon after and a negotiator was called to the home on Wednesday evening.

Neighbours say officers have attended the home several times in the past.

“It’s good that they’ve kept it under control, because we don’t want any of these guys too close to the action so, yea, It’s scary because you don’t know what’s going on. We don’t know who’s in the house, if it’s just one person, family, we’re just not sure,” said Corey Belanger, a Panamount Circle resident.

“You can hear the Tac Team right now making commands and demands to whatever is going on inside, so it’s scary and it’s overwhelming,” said neighbour Manjit Gahir.

Police negotiators were in communication with the man throughout the night

Early Thursday morning they contacted his family who arrived at the scene just before 9 a.m.

Shortly after that the man came out of the house with his arms raised.

After his arrest the man walked, surrounded by police, for over a block to a waiting police car.

Police say charges are pending.