A number of businesses along 17 Avenue S.W. that say they have suffered because of ongoing construction work are getting a break for the season.

The $44M 17 Avenue Revitalization Project, intended to rebuild the stretch of road and improve pedestrian access between Macleod Trail S.E. and 14 Street S.W., has been a major source of contention since work began in April 2017.

Small business owners say the construction traffic has made it difficult for customers to get to them and the loss in sales has even forced a number of their neighbours to close down.

The project has also been delayed a number of times due to unforeseen issues uncovered by the city, including an occasion when workers found there wasn’t enough room to install tree watering systems, adding weeks to the project’s final completion date.

In early May, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business released a report that said that thousands of Canadian small businesses were negatively impacted by road construction projects.

In that report, 85 percent of small businesses impacted by construction in Calgary said that they’re dissatisfied with the municipal government’s approach to helping them out.

According to the city’s website, 2018’s work schedule so far has focused on a stretch of the road between 5 Street and 7 Street S.W.

The break is set to begin on July 6, just in time for the Calgary Stampede, and continue for the rest of the summer with workers returning to the site on September 4.