A 17-year-old boy is in hospital in Calgary following a T-bone collision near Caroline on Monday.

Few details are available but STARS Air Ambulance was called to the Caroline area, about 170 kilometres northwest of Calgary, just after 8 a.m.

STARS officials say the 17-year-old was driving a vehicle that was T-boned by another vehicle.

He was taken to Foothills hospital in serious but stable condition.