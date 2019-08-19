17-year-old hospitalized following T-bone crash near Caroline
STARS Air Ambulance transported a 17-year-old boy to hospital in Calgary following a crash near Caroline.
CTV News Calgary
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 12:14PM MDT
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital in Calgary following a T-bone collision near Caroline on Monday.
Few details are available but STARS Air Ambulance was called to the Caroline area, about 170 kilometres northwest of Calgary, just after 8 a.m.
STARS officials say the 17-year-old was driving a vehicle that was T-boned by another vehicle.
He was taken to Foothills hospital in serious but stable condition.