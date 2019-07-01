The closure of a major intersection in southwest Calgary has ended a full day earlier than anticipated.

Utility replacement work meant the intersection at 17th Avenue and 14th Street S.W. was scheduled to be closed over the Canada Day long weekend, however crews got the work done early and it was re-opened at 5 a.m. Monday, a full day ahead of schedule.

The area was supposed to be done in time for the Tuesday morning rush hour.

The work is part of the ongoing 17th Avenue S.W. Reconstruction Project, which is now 80 per cent complete.

More information on the project can be found on the city’s website.