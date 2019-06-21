

CTV News Calgary





A busy southwest Calgary intersection will be closed for most of Sunday as part of the 17th Avenue reconstruction project.

The intersection of 17th Avenue and 14th Street S.W. will closed from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to accommodate signals work.

Traffic will be detoured along the follow routes:

19th Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street S.W.

14a Street between 19th Avenue and 17th Avenue S.W.

15th Street between 19th Avenue and 16th Avenue S.W.

16th Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street S.W.

Parking restrictions will also be in place in the area during the closure.