CALGARY -- An 18-year-old driver was killed early Monday in a crash on Highway 25, south of Picture Butte, Alta.

Police say a blue Chrysler Sebring was headed north on Highway 25 just before 7 a.m. when it slid into the path of a semi-truck.

The driver, an 18-year-old female, was rushed to Chinook Regional Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police say road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

Picture Butte is about 200 kilometres south of Calgary.