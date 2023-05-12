18-year-old killed in highway crash south of Calgary

One person was killed and another was injured in a highway crash south of Calgary on Thursday.

The collision happened near the village of Longview, on Highway 22 near Highway 541, just before 8 p.m.

Turner Valley RCMP arrived to find there had been a head-on crash between an SUV and a car.

Investigators say one of the vehicles rolled, becoming involved in a second crash with a pick-up truck.

RCMP say one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance.

The deceased, a passenger in the car, was an 18-year-old man from Eden Valley First Nation.

The crash caused a section of Highway 22 to be closed for while investigators worked to clear the scene.