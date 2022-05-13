19 of 50 new critical care beds now open in Alberta: Kenney

Nineteen of 50 new critical care beds promised in Alberta are now open and the remainder are expected to be operational by September, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.

"These beds are staffed with new registered nurses, health-care aides, unit clerks, respiratory therapists and other allied health-care professionals who will keep those beds open when needed. And when demand and pressure slows down, there's flexibility to redeploy staff to other areas where needs for care and treatment are higher."

The new beds are part of $300 million earmarked over three years in the recent provincial budget, said Kenney, noting the despite having one of the highest levels of health-care spending in the country, Alberta had among the fewest number of ICU beds per capita.

"That did not serve us well through the COVID crisis," he said. "Because during various peaks we were at risk of running out of ICU capacity. We had to pause and delay surgeries in order to create the surge capacity we needed to provide critical care to COVID-19 patients ... So there's something profoundly wrong with one of the most expensive systems in the world having such a low number of ICU beds."

A recent report showed wait times for surgeries in Canada has improved, but Alberta still lags behind other provinces when it comes to timelines for things like knee and hip replacements.

Health-care staff have also raised concerns about what they call unprecedented emergency room wait times that are putting the system's stability at risk.