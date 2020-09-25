CALGARY -- A special building that helps foster a love of reading in children and youth will have a bit easier time covering their bills thanks to a generous $1 million donation from a pair of Calgary philanthropists.

The Children's Reading Place, located in Inglewood, is a home run by Calgary Reads that offers visits for families and groups to help inspire young ones to settle in with a good book.

Now, thanks to a generous financial gift from philanthropists Jim and Patricia Burns, the home no longer has a mortgage.

The Burns family has been a long-time supporter of literacy in the city of Calgary and the couple says they "are a family of readers."

"This is very heartwarming and exciting for us. My husband worked hard and we are very fortunate to be able to do this for Calgary Reads," Patricia said in the Calgary Reads newsletter.

"Books have always been a favourite gift to give at Christmas. And, of course, we read lots with our grandchildren."

Steacy Collyer, Calgary Reads CEO, said the organization is thrilled with the gift, adding it will help them refocus their funds to support other work in the community.

"We are so thankful to have such generous and gracious donors who care for our special book house as much as we do. This amazing gift has given our Calgary Reads team not only a secure future but hope and a renewed commitment to spreading the joy of reading."

The Burns' are also looking at ways to support the satellite locations Calgary Reads uses.

"We've passed along some tiny chairs to help furnish the new spaces," Pat says.

As a result of the donation, the Children's Reading Place offered the Burns' a chance to rename the facility in their honour, but Collyer said the couple declined the offer. That doesn't mean the name won't be changing though.

"Stay tuned for a soon to be announced new name for a special old place."

The Children's Reading Place is presently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will reopen as soon as it'd safe to do so.

More information can be found online.