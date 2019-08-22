Organizers of the Calgary Hospital Lottery are showing off a massive dream home in the southeast, the top prize in this year's draw.

The 4,300-square-foot home, in Cranston's Riverstone, backs onto the Bow River and offers amazing views.

The grand prize home is valued at $2.6 million but lottery officials say the money spent on tickets has an even greater value.

"This year, the money is supporting Calgary's hospitals, specifically mental health. So when people go to the hospital with a mental health concern, it usually needs to be acted upon immediately. It's an urgent need," says Valerie Ball, director of marketing, communications and engagement at Calgary Health Trust.

Ball says the money will be used to make sure hospitals in the city can meet that need through their structure and programming.

There are also a number of early bird prizes in the draw, including a luxury condo in Canmore.

Further information on prizes and how to buy tickets can be found online.