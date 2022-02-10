$2.7M Mahogany mansion up for grabs in Foothills Hospital Home Lottery

The Foothills Hospital Home Lottery's top prize for the 2022 lottery is a $2.7 million mansion in the southeast community of Mahogany, a 2022 Porsche Cayenne and $225,000 cash. The Foothills Hospital Home Lottery's top prize for the 2022 lottery is a $2.7 million mansion in the southeast community of Mahogany, a 2022 Porsche Cayenne and $225,000 cash.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina