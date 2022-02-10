$2.7M Mahogany mansion up for grabs in Foothills Hospital Home Lottery

Tickets for the 30th annual Foothills Hospital Home Lottery are now on sale and this year features the most valuable grand prize ever.

The top prize for the 2022 lottery is a $2.7 million mansion in the southeast community of Mahogany, a 2022 Porsche Cayenne and $225,000 cash.

In all, the grand prize is worth over $3 million.

The show home, located at 124 Marine Drive S.E., is built by Calbridge Homes and backs onto the lake in Mahogany. It has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The Foothills Hospital Home Lottery's top prize for the 2022 lottery is a $2.7 million mansion in the southeast community of Mahogany, a 2022 Porsche Cayenne and $225,000 cash. "With a strong emphasis on seasonal living, this 5,600 square foot home features a covered deck on the main floor and enclosed heated patio area on the lower level," said a news release.

"The abundance of indoor and outdoor spaces have been well positioned to allow for stunning year-round views of the lake."

The Foothills Hospital Home Lottery's top prize for the 2022 lottery is a $2.7 million mansion in the southeast community of Mahogany, a 2022 Porsche Cayenne and $225,000 cash. The lottery's $1.1million early bird prize features a two-level, two bedroom condo in Canmore, a 2022 Range Rover Sport and $25,000 cash.

The fully-furnished condo is 1,700 square feet and includes an 11-foot kitchen island. Tickets purchased by April 22 will be eligible to win the prize.

Proceeds from the Foothills Hospital Home Lottery are used to support medical innovation at the Foothills Medical Centre.

For more information and to buy tickets you can visit the Foothills Hospital Home Lottery website.