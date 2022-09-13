2 adults, 7 children escape southeast house fire
An early morning basement fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows sent nine people, including seven children, into the street.
Fire crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Pennsburg Way S.E. at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday and encountered heavy smoke pouring from the front door.
All nine residents had escaped the home unscathed prior to the arrival of firefighters.
The fire started in the basement and crews faced zero-visibility and extreme heat during their successful effort to extinguish the blaze, said Calgary Fire Department officials.
The heat and smoke damage to the house is extensive and the residents have been displaced from their home.
No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.
Firefighters remained on scene for several hours monitoring hotspots and ensuring the fire didn't reignite.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
