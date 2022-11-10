2-alarm fire breaks out at Calgary condo complex

Fire crews are responding to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a southeast Calgary condo building on Thursday.

Officials say firefighters have responded to the scene, in the 15300 block of Bannister Road S.E. at approximately 12:30 p.m.

At least one resident of the building is unable to escape at this time, CTV News has learned.

EMS says it also attended the scene and treated one person, listed in non-life-threatening condition.

A number of roads in the area have also been shut down for the incident.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will have details as soon as they become available…