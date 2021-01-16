CALGARY -- A business in northeast Calgary suffered significant damage in a two-alarm fire on Saturday, officials say.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the building, in the 7000 block of 36th St. N.E., at just before 1 p.m. for reports of a fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Officials soon called a second alarm because of limited water supply and the type of business involved.

With the additional resources, crews were able to get control of the fire, search the building and extinguish all the flames in short order.

No one was hurt during the course of the incident.

A CFD fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.

Any citizens who have photos, video or other information about the incident are asked to contact the CFD by email.