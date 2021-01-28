CALGARY -- A Thursday morning attack in a southeast neighbourhood sent one person to hospital with injuries from a machete and landed two others in custody.

Police were called to the 7200 block of 22 Street S.E., in the community of Ogden, shortly before 10 a.m. following reports of a fight involving three people.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, one person was attacked with a machete inside a home. A short time after the assault, shots were fired from outside the residence into the home.

CPS members, including the tactical team, responded to the neighbourhood and, according to neighbours, two people were arrested on scene.

The victim of the machete attack was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.