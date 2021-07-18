CALGARY -- Two people are facing charges after a stolen vehicle they were driving was tracked and deactivated using the OnStar in-vehicle security service.

Innisfail RCMP were first notified by the Calgary Police Service at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday about a stolen truck being tracked by GPS. It was believed to be in the Innisfail area.

Mounties say the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Calgary, failed to stop for police and had driven dangerously through the city.

It was located again, heading northbound on the QEII Highway by Airdrie RCMP. Officers made a second attempt to stop it, but the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed away from police.

A short time later, technology originally introduced to the market in 1996 played a role in making an arrest.

"Innisfail RCMP received a notification from OnStar of the vehicle's location, and that the vehicle had been deactivated on the outskirts of Innisfail," RCMP said in a release.

"Police arrived in the area and located a male and female suspect as they were being picked up by unsuspecting civilians."

The pair were arrested and the stolen vehicle was located nearby. Police dog services were deployed from Red Deer to assist in collecting evidence from the scene.

Travis Aubichon, 39, of no fixed address, and Hanna McGinn, 18, of Olds, Alta. have been jointly charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Dangerous driving;

Flight from police and;

Possession of break-in instruments.

They are also facing numerous offences under Alberta's Traffic Safety Act.

Aubichon is also charged with:

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Carrying a concealed firearm;

Breach of conditions and;

Three counts of unlawful possession of identity documents.

He was also arrested on five outstanding warrant issued by Ponoka RCMP.

McGinn is also charged with breach of conditions, possession of a controlled substance as well as 21 outstanding warrants from multiple jurisdictions across Alberta.

Both were remanded into custody following a preliminary hearing and are scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Monday.