2 arrested, weapons seized after 4-month drug investigation in Calgary

Two men are facing charges after a four-month investigation by Calgary police into the drug trade that saw guns, drugs and more than $100,000 in cash seized from multiple homes.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Dandy, targeted "known drug traffickers in the Inglewood area," police said in a release, and investigators got search warrants for two residences, one in the 0-100 block of Panatella Street N.W., and another in the 1400 block of 17th Street S.E.. A vehicle was also searched and a number of items were seized, including:

A handgun and ammunition;

$103,429 in cash;

528.3 grams of methamphetamine;

384.8 grams of cocaine;

124.6 grams of Percocet;

109.7 grams of fentanyl, and;

48 grams of oxycodone.

Two men have been charged with numerous drug trafficking and drug possession

Mohamed Ali, 31, is charged with:

Six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and;

Two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Yonis Jama, 24, is charged with:

Nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and;

Two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both men are also facing one count each of hazardous storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm without a registration certificate, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

"Not only has this investigation taken a significant amount of drugs off the street but it also goes to show how effective our district operations team can be in holding offenders who target our communities accountable," said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Drug Tip Line at 403-428-8100, the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.