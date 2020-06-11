CALGARY -- The owners of two beauty salons in the city of Calgary have been told to close by Alberta Health Services after they were found to be open for business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say Permanent Beauty by Lili, on Eighth Avenue S.E., was ordered closed on June 6 after a health inspector found that services were being rendered to clients.

"The operator was tattooing a client's eyebrows," the order reads. "This activity could contribute to the spread of COVID-19."

AHS also ordered Roops Nails, located at 150 Skyview Ranch St. N.E., closed on June 9 for the same reason.

The inspector also found that business did not have a stainless steel sink that is required for hand washing and equipment cleaning.

The owner was told to rectify the situation by installing a proper sink and ensuring it is properly supplied with soap and hot air dryers or single-use towels in a dispenser.

Both businesses will be closed until the beginning of Stage 2 of Alberta's relaunch strategy, which is scheduled to take place Friday.