2 bodies found in car outside Golden, B.C.

Mounties are investigating after two people were found dead in a vehicle east of Golden, B.C. on the weekend.

Members of the Golden-Field RCMP detachment were called to a location east of the townsite, near Bowles-Evans Forest Service Road, on Sunday after a car with two bodies inside was spotted.

The B.C. RCMP major crime unit is leading the investigation into the deaths that are considered suspicious. The nature of the deaths and the identities of the deceased have not been released.

Investigators believe the "sudden deaths" were the result of an isolated incident and there is no risk to the general public.