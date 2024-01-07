CALGARY
Calgary

    • 2 boys charged following fight at Seton YMCA

    Seton Hall YMCA was closed Friday night after a fight involving three people Seton Hall YMCA was closed Friday night after a fight involving three people

    Two teens face charges after a fight Friday that closed the Seton YMCA.

    Around 4:30 in the afternoon, two boys got into a fight with another young person in the rec centre before running off.

    YCMA staff locked down the facility and police helped to clear the building.

    Nobody was hurt, but officers found one boy with an imitation firearm.

    The 13 and 14-year-olds face a number of charges, including assault and mischief.

    Police say support is available for anyone in the community or YCMA who feel impacted by the incident.

