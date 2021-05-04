CALGARY -- RCMP confirm a third and fourth suspect have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a November 2018 homicide in Chestermere.

According to RCMP, 41-year-old Dennis Lewis was shot in his home in the West Creek Mews neighbourhood in the city east of Calgary on Nov. 26, 2018. He died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the Foothills Medical Centre.

A stolen 2015 Ford Edge Sport was spotted in the vicinity of Lewis' home at the time of the shooting and was later located in northeast Calgary.

Calgarian Richard Michael Sikora, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in March in connection with the fatal shooting. Joseph Pillay, 36, was arrested in Vancouver in April and charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role.

At the time of Pillay's arrest, RCMP confirmed charges were pending against two additional suspects as part of the ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday, RCMP officials confirmed two Calgarians —29-year-old Jacob Tolchinsky and 37-year-old Justin Gittens — had been apprehended and charged with first-degree murder.

Tolchinksy and Gittens are scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on Tuesday.