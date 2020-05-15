CALGARY -- Two Calgary men are facing charges after police in Lethbridge seized an estimated $60,000 worth of fentanyl.

Members of the Lethbridge police Crime Suppression Team began an investigation into alleged drug activity at a home in 1600 block of 23rd Street S.

Police said they believe two men had rented the home through Airbnb.

A search warrant was obtained, and the subsequent raid netted 300 grams of fentanyl and more than $9,400 in cash.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of about $60,000.

Andres Joseph Connors, 31 and Robert Forrest Watt, 32, both of Calgary, are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Both remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court July 24.