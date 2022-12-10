2 Calgary organizations team up to host event for city's most vulnerable
A new effort was held Friday to help the community's most vulnerable.
Two Calgary organizations, Our Collective Journey and the Oxford House Foundation, hosted hundreds of people at the Knox United Church gymnasium.
Those in attendance were treated to music, a hot meal, and tote bags full of mitts, gloves, hats, hand warmers and community addictions resource materials.
The goal was to provide a night of joy ahead of Christmas and to show that there are people who care.
One of the night's organizers, who was homeless himself for seven years, said increased effort and commitment to help the city's most vulnerable could help reduce homelessness.
Earl Thiessen, executive director of the Oxford House Foundation
"When I was on the street, it was my addiction that led to my homelessness," said Earl Thiessen, the executive director of Oxford House Foundation of Canada. "So, (having) the proper supports in place to support people through recovery will dramatically decrease homelessness. 95 per cent of the people I knew that were on the street suffered with addictions. The housing is there, (but) more is always needed."
To support Oxford House, go to their website here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Efforts to protect nature at COP15 will fail without Indigenous people, leaders say
The world won't succeed in halting biodiversity loss without Indigenous participation and leadership, according to leaders attending a major United Nations conference in Montreal. Jennifer Corpuz, an Indigenous lawyer from the Philippines, said Indigenous people around the world have long been the best guardians of nature.
Nobel Peace Prize winners condemn Putin's invasion of Ukraine
The winners of this year's Nobel Peace Prize from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine shared their visions of a fairer world and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine during Saturday's award ceremony in the Norwegian capital.
LeBron James and Billie Jean King lead tributes to American journalist Grant Wahl
The death of prominent journalist Grant Wahl at the World Cup in Qatar has led to an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world, with NBA star LeBron James and tennis great Billie Jean King leading the tributes to the American.
Planning a holiday feast? Be prepared for the sticker shock, experts say
Canadians celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will see an increase in prices for their favourite holiday meals. Staples like pasta, carrots, plantains and turkey have increased year-over-year, according to an analysis on CTVNews.ca of the latest inflation data.
FIFA place memorial to American writer Grant Wahl at World Cup game
American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honoured with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England.
Edmonton
-
'One of those gosh darn decisions': $50M ask for Valley Zoo upgrades slashed in half by council
The Edmonton Valley Zoo will receive only half of the requested money from city council to renew existing infrastructure and meet licensing requirements.
-
Edmontonians run with Santa to support the Salvation Army
Santa and his elves were running in Hawrelak Park Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army and its Christmas campaign.
-
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
Vancouver
-
BC Children's Hospital allowing 2 patients in single-patient rooms amid surge
As it struggles to cope with high patient volumes, BC Children's Hospital is now allowing two patients to share rooms intended for just one.
-
Lower Mainland flu vaccine clinics will remain open through the holidays, health authorities say
The Lower Mainland's two regional health authorities say their influenza vaccine clinics will remain open through the holiday season and into the new year, contrary to online rumours suggesting they would close Dec. 17 for a holiday break.
-
Whistler, parts of Vancouver Island and Kootenay region see heavy snow
Snowfall and wind warnings remain in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, Whistler, Howe Sound and the Boundary and Kootenay regions as parts of British Columbia deal with heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
-
'Something has to change': Criticism for N.S. Workers' Compensation Board after injured worker speaks out about delays
Harsh criticism is being directed towards the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia after a worker who was paralyzed on-the-job spoke out about the delays he's experiencing when it comes to receiving support.
-
Maritime woman shares details of her struggle with stiff person syndrome
Céline Dion, the award-winning singer best-known for her hit “My Heart Will Go On,” has gone public with her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, which impacts one in every one million people.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo, B.C., senior crochets more than 10,555 toques for charity
89-year-old Kathleen Remple has always been a positive person, even when she was growing up on the Prairies during the Great Depression. Today, she is focusing her enduring positivity and unwavering work ethic on crocheting multi-coloured toques.
-
Victoria police arrest 17 people in 3-day shoplifting enforcement blitz
Victoria police say 17 people were arrested, some of whom were already wanted on outstanding warrants, during a three-day shoplifting enforcement blitz earlier this month.
-
BC Children's Hospital allowing 2 patients in single-patient rooms amid surge
As it struggles to cope with high patient volumes, BC Children's Hospital is now allowing two patients to share rooms intended for just one.
Toronto
-
Police identify man shot dead outside Mississauga roller rink
Police have identified the man shot and killed outside of a popular roller rink in Mississauga earlier this week.
-
Fire in Mississauga that left two people dead deemed suspicious: police
Peel police are investigating an early Saturday morning fire in Brampton that left two people dead after it was deemed suspicious.
-
Four people arrested after possible armed robbery in west-end Toronto: police
There’s a large police presence in one west-end Toronto neighbourhood and four suspects are under arrest after a possible armed robbery in the area Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Midget hockey player speaks out after alleged racial slur at game prompts brawl
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game in the Montreal area.
-
Montreal construction worker killed in workplace accident involving backhoe
A 31-year-old construction worker was killed in a workplace accident involving a backhoe in Montreal Saturday morning. The incident occurred at a construction site just before noon on St-Hubert Street near Jean-Talon Street, in the Villeray neighbourhood.
-
Pedestrian in his 20s struck by vehicle in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man in his twenties is in hospital Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the pedestrian was struck around 3:35 p.m. at the corner of Pie-IX and Rosemont Boulevards.
Ottawa
-
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
-
No injuries after gazebo fire in Beacon Hill North
Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after a gazebo caught fire Saturday morning in Beacon Hill North.
-
CHEO calls in reinforcements and a handshake symbol on a parking spot: Top five stories in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian struck in Waterloo: Police
Police are continuing to investigate a collision in Waterloo involving a motor vehicle and a 72-year old man.
-
Woolwich Township collision involving a parked car sends two to hospital
Two people were sent to hospital following a collision in Woolwich Township police say involved one car striking another parked vehicle, pinning both of the victims.
-
Friday night pharmacy robbery in Kitchener
Pharmacies continue be targeted by thieves in Waterloo Region, with a location in Kitchener the latest to be subjected to a robbery.
Saskatoon
-
'I worry about them falling behind': Parents concerned as flu season takes kids out of classroom
As the flu season impacts school, parents worry about how the time away from the classroom will affect their learning.
-
'There's a lot of tech talent in Saskatoon': Sask. soil science startup receives $1.6M from investors
Saskatoon-based Environmental Material Science (EMS) has secured over $1.6 million in investment.
-
Sask. students place second in Canada-wide Winterhack 2022
A group of Saskatchewan Polytechnic students took silver in a Canada-wide competition after designing plans for an app that would help homeowners with renovations.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal house fire in Timmins overnight
Timmins Police say a Timmins couple died in an overnight fire at a Mountjoy Street South residence.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Sudbury-area dog becomes TikTok star in her new role
A Sudbury-area dog has gone viral in her new role as big sister. Her parents trained Lucy to help and involve her as they raise newborn baby twin girls.
Winnipeg
-
'We are so blessed to be here': Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter opens new store in St. James
A pet rescue shelter has moved into its new St. James digs.
-
Unidentified woman dead after early morning crash: Police
A woman is dead after a crash in the northwest part of Winnipeg overnight.
-
'It's so special': St. James Civic Centre renamed after Winnipeg Jets legend
The St. James Civic Centre arena has a new name and some new artwork to go along with it.
Regina
-
Regina apartment blaze leaves 1 in hospital: Regina fire
Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire on Friday that left one person in hospital.
-
'It's a huge part of our life': Mission Ridge Winter Park marks 50th anniversary
A family business in Fort Qu'Appelle hit a major milestone on Friday, when the Mission Ridge Winter Park opened for its 50th year.
-
This was Saskatchewan's most searched vehicle in 2022
For another year, trucks dominated Saskatchewan's most searched vehicles, according to AutoTrader.ca.