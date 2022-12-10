2 Calgary organizations team up to host event for city's most vulnerable

A new effort was held Friday to help the community's most vulnerable.

Two Calgary organizations, Our Collective Journey and the Oxford House Foundation, hosted hundreds of people at the Knox United Church gymnasium.

Those in attendance were treated to music, a hot meal, and tote bags full of mitts, gloves, hats, hand warmers and community addictions resource materials.

The goal was to provide a night of joy ahead of Christmas and to show that there are people who care.

One of the night's organizers, who was homeless himself for seven years, said increased effort and commitment to help the city's most vulnerable could help reduce homelessness.

Earl Thiessen, executive director of the Oxford House Foundation

"When I was on the street, it was my addiction that led to my homelessness," said Earl Thiessen, the executive director of Oxford House Foundation of Canada. "So, (having) the proper supports in place to support people through recovery will dramatically decrease homelessness. 95 per cent of the people I knew that were on the street suffered with addictions. The housing is there, (but) more is always needed."

