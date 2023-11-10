2 Calgary-owned golf courses open for 'winter' golfing this weekend

CALGARY
    Though the sunny days of summer are behind us, golfers can still grab their clubs and head to at least two Calgary courses this weekend.

    The City of Calgary is opening temporary greens at Shaganappi Point and Maple Ridge golf courses for Nov. 10 to 13.

    Maple Ridge is an 18-hole course while Shaganappi has a front nine-hole and a valley nine-hole course. 

    Tee times were released on Thursday at noon, and all players pay the same green fees: $25 for Maple Ridge and $15 for either of the nine-hole courses at Shaganappi.

    All golfers visiting the courses will tee off from the same tee markers.

    The city has pull carts available for free but power cards and the concession are not available.

    There are five city-owned courses in Calgary: Confederation, Lakeview, Maple Ridge, McCall Lake and Shaganappi Point.

    McCall Lake and Shaganappi Point both have nine-hold and 18-hole courses.

    In addition to Shaganappi Point and Maple Ridge, Calgary's Wingfield Golf, which isn't owned by the city, is also open. 

