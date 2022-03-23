2 Calgary pubs host Voyageur viewing parties for World Cup qualifier
Two Calgary pubs will play host to Voyageur-supported viewing parties for Canada's World Cup qualifying match against Costa Rica on Thursday.
The Voyageurs are the support group for Canada's national soccer team and the viewing parties will be at the Ship and Anchor (534 17th Avenue S.W.) and the upstairs portion of Limericks (7304 Macleod Trail S.).
The match between Canada and Costa Rica kicks off at 8:05 p.m. MT.
Canada has won six straight qualifying games, including victories over the powerhouse U.S. and Mexico sides, and is sitting atop the round-robin table, also ahead of Panama, who are in fourth, and Costa Rica, in fifth. U.S. and Mexico are tied for second in the pool.
The top three teams at the conclusion of the current international window will represent North and Central America and the Caribbean in Qatar. The fourth-place finisher will take on a side from Oceania in an intercontinental playoff to see who joins them.
After Costa Rica, the Canadian men host Jamaica on Sunday at BMO Field in Toronto, then qualifying play concludes for Canada on March 30 against Panama.
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 3:30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to rubles for 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada
Russia plans to switch its gas sales to 'unfriendly' countries to rubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.
Ontario NDP says ejected member was in Islamophobic Facebook group
Ontario's New Democrats say they removed a longtime legislator from caucus because he was found to be a member of an Islamophobic Facebook group.
Canadians split on raising taxes for defence spending: poll
A new poll has found that Canadians are split on whether they support increasing income tax to help bolster Canada's defence spending against possible threats.
The day after the deal: MPs voice their views on the Liberal-NDP agreement
The day after the Liberals and NDP announced they've entered into a three-year deal to keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power in exchange for policy action on a suite of progressive issues, the major dynamic shift in the domestic political landscape is still the preoccupying focus for many on Parliament Hill. Here's what some elected officials had to say.
Canadian baby born to surrogate mother in Kyiv rescued
As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold, a newborn Canadian baby born to a Ukrainian surrogate has been safely evacuated from the country and united with his parents.
BREAKING | Madeleine Albright, 1st female U.S. secretary of state, dies
Madeleine Albright, a child refugee from Nazi- and then Soviet-dominated eastern Europe who rose to become the 1st female U.S. secretary of state and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.
Jamaica PM tells royals island nation wants to be independent
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told Prince William and his wife Kate that his country wants to be 'independent' and to address 'unresolved' issues, a day after protesters called on the United Kingdom to pay reparations for slavery.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | 'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
-
Jean accuses Kenney camp of cheating, breaking the law in leadership vote
The battle for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, and the premier's chair in Alberta, reached a boiling point Wednesday, with MLA-elect Brian Jean accusing Jason Kenney's supporters of cheating and breaking the law.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give Alberta's first weekly COVID-19 update today
Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give the province's first weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. expands COVID-19 rapid test access to all adults
For the second time this week, the B.C. government has lowered the age for accessing free COVID-19 rapid tests through pharmacies.
-
1 in 3 health-care workers in B.C. likely to quit their jobs: poll
A new poll from the Hospital Employees’ Union is painting a dire picture of the current state of British Columbia’s health-care system.
-
Autopsy on body found in white rental van suggests foul play, Kamloops RCMP say
The man found dead inside a rental van in Kamloops, B.C., last week has been identified as a 60-year-old missing person – and authorities believe he was met with foul play.
Atlantic
-
Leader of far-right group, woman charged in anti-mask protests outside N.S. top doctor's home
Two people -- including a man who has been identified as the leader of an extremist group -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A similar weather system to the one this past weekend will move into the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
-
A perfect match: A life-saving organ donation from wife to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
Vancouver Island
-
Arrest warrant issued for B.C. father missing with daughter
Police in B.C. say an arrest warrant has been issued for a Vancouver Island man who was reported missing with his daughter on Jan. 24 after he failed to hand her over to her mother under a joint custody agreement.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide mid-week update
The latest data on new COVID-19 cases, deaths, and immunizations will be released by the B.C. Ministry of Health on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'It holds many good memories': Nanaimo RCMP searching for stolen guitar
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking the public to be on the lookout for an electric guitar that was reported stolen after a break-in over the weekend.
Toronto
-
What we know about the winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario
There were a number of big winners across Ontario in Tuesday night's $65-million Lotto Max draw.
-
Toronto under special weather statement amid heavy rainfall
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, warning of heavy rainfall that could result in pooling on some roadways tonight.
-
Trevor Noah says unsettling situation on flight to Toronto gave him 'clarity' on life
Comedian and television host Trevor Noah said he has 'more clarity' on life after getting caught up in an unsettling incident on a plane that was trying to land in Toronto this week.
Montreal
-
Disgraced sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in jail for domestic abuse conviction
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
-
Montreal mother told to leave Eaton Centre for breastfeeding infant son
A Montreal mother says she was aghast and embarrassed after being told by a security guard at the Eaton Centre to stop breastfeeding her infant son or she will have to leave the premises.
-
Quebec soldiers heading to Latvia as Ukraine conflict continues
Eighty Quebec soldiers are leaving Quebec City March 23, 2022 and heading for Latvia to join in NATO's deterrence and assurance measures as part of Operation Reassurance.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain, heavy rain expected Wednesday night and Thursday in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and the region.
-
One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa Wednesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in the city Wednesday.
-
Zexi Li, symbol of resistance to 'Freedom Convoy', given city builder award
Zexi Li, the woman who became a symbol of Ottawa residents' resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy', has been recognized at city hall for her leadership.
Kitchener
-
Need a refresher? Here's what to do if you get COVID-19 in Ontario right now
As restrictions lift and Ontarians begin to venture outside and congregate more frequently, you may need a refresher on what to do if you are infected or exposed to COVID-19.
-
Parents question Wednesday school closures in Waterloo Region
Bus and school cancellations in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on Wednesday left many parents scrambling and some with lingering questions.
-
Freezing rain hits Waterloo Region, most of southern Ontario
Significant freezing rain and wind gusts have hit Waterloo Region and the surrounding area early Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. aims to cut surgical backlog, hire health care staff with record spending
The Saskatchewan government is hoping an injection of cash will bolster a provincial health care system battered by COVID-19 and help cut down a surgical waitlist that ballooned during the pandemic.
-
Sask. residents to pay PST on event tickets this fall
Saskatchewan residents can expect to pay more for event tickets and tobacco products beginning this fall, due to the expansion of some taxes in the 2022-23 provincial budget.
Northern Ontario
-
Two men charged after officers smell pot at RIDE check: OPP
Provincial police in northern Ontario seized $67K and charged two men from the GTA after officers conducting an impaired driving check "detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle."
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect in serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell involving a 12-year-old girl.
-
Winnipegger’s pop-up bakery becomes sweet online sensation
Out of her apartment kitchen, Cloe Wiebe started Crumb Queen, a pop-up micro bakery specializing in crullers and other sweet treats.
-
Manitobans jump through hoops to get passports amid country-wide surge in applications
After years of being grounded by the pandemic, some Manitobans are jumping through hoops to get their passports in order to once again venture outside Canada's borders.
Regina
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. residents to pay PST on event tickets this fall
Saskatchewan residents can expect to pay more for event tickets and tobacco products beginning this fall, due to the expansion of some taxes in the 2022-23 provincial budget.
-
5 things you need to know about Saskatchewan's 2022 budget
The 2022-23 Saskatchewan provincial budget has been released. Here are five things you need to know.