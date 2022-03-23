2 Calgary pubs host Voyageur viewing parties for World Cup qualifier

Two Calgary pubs will play host to Voyageur-supported viewing parties for Canada's World Cup qualifying match against Costa Rica on Thursday.

The Voyageurs are the support group for Canada's national soccer team and the viewing parties will be at the Ship and Anchor (534 17th Avenue S.W.) and the upstairs portion of Limericks (7304 Macleod Trail S.).

The match between Canada and Costa Rica kicks off at 8:05 p.m. MT.

Canada has won six straight qualifying games, including victories over the powerhouse U.S. and Mexico sides, and is sitting atop the round-robin table, also ahead of Panama, who are in fourth, and Costa Rica, in fifth. U.S. and Mexico are tied for second in the pool.

The top three teams at the conclusion of the current international window will represent North and Central America and the Caribbean in Qatar. The fourth-place finisher will take on a side from Oceania in an intercontinental playoff to see who joins them.

After Costa Rica, the Canadian men host Jamaica on Sunday at BMO Field in Toronto, then qualifying play concludes for Canada on March 30 against Panama.