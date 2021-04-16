CALGARY -- The province has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two more Calgary restaurants as well as a hotel in Banff, Alta.

Alberta Health released details of the new outbreaks on Friday, which include Earls Kitchen and Bar on Dalhousie Drive N.W. and Hudson's Tap House on Fifth Street S.W.

There are 16 cases (one active and 15 recovered) connected to Earls and 12 cases (10 active and two recovered) at Hudson's.

The province also says there are 13 cases of COVID-19 connected to an outbreak at Moose Hotel and Suites in Banff, Alta. Seven of those cases are active while six people have recovered.

According to the Alberta government's website, outbreaks remain in place until four weeks have passed since the last case was identified.

Outbreaks are declared in non-health-care workplaces, events, public settings and sports activities when there are 10 or more cases discovered.

On Friday, the province announced 1,616 new cases of COVID-19, with 898 of those being attributed to the three variants of concern.

There were no new deaths reported.