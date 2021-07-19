CALGARY -- Depending on what league you play in, Monday night soccer might be on or off.

Late Monday afternoon, the Calgary Minor Soccer Association (CMSA) announced it was cancelling all games due to poor air quality.

The same went for the women's soccer league, the CWSA, which also cancelled all its games for the same reason.

A second men's league, the Calgary United Soccer Association (CUSA), announced that it depends where your game is being played and what the air quality report is close to game time.

"With variances in air quality across the city and the forecasted improvement in air quality this evening, games scheduled on Monday July 19th are NOT cancelled and teams are expected to arrive ready to play at game time," it said on the CUSA website.

"If air quality on the AQHI app at the substation closest to your field reads seven or above at game time, please take a screen shot and notify the CUSA office that the game was not played."

Early Monday, the Air Quality Health Index registered Calgary at a Level 7, but the forecast called for it to reach nine on a scale of one to 10+, which is considered high risk.