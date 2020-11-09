CALGARY -- From stars of the past like Johnny Unitas and Gale Sayers to stars of the present like Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson — that’s who you’ll find in the new book, NFL Heroes: The 100 Greatest Players of All Time.

And surprisingly, it was written by two Calgarians.

Al Maki and George Johnson are two of this city's finest sports writers. Between them they have 72 years' worth of experience writing spots for papers in Calgary.

Maki worked for 19 years at the Calgary Herald and another 21 at the Globe and Mail.

He was approached by publisher Firefly about writing the book — which he admits was a little surprising.

"So what happened is, they called me and said, 'Would you be willing to do this?' I said, did you pick my name last on the list? I wondered what’s wrong with the project. Why didn’t anyone else want it,” Maki said.

“But then I embraced it a lot because I grew up as a kid watching a lot of NFL.”

This is actually the third incarnation of the book. It started with the Top 50.

Covering the 100 greatest was a big project and Maki was worried he wouldn’t be able to get it done on time. So he decided to bring in his buddy Johnson, who wrote for the Calgary Herald for 16 years and spent another 16 years at the Calgary Sun.

Maki says it was the perfect fit.

“George is a guy who can tell a really good story. He’s the loveable curmudgeon but he’s such a pro,” Maki told CTV.

“He works hard, he writes fast and he writes a lot. How can you go wrong.”

Picking the Top 100 is obviously no easy task. They chose from the 1960s on but Johnson says it wasn’t that hard because he had Maki in his corner.

“Mr. Maki is a football man. So I said Mr. Maki, 'you pick the 100 and we’ll go from there. If we have any severe disagreements we’ll take it up.' We never had to take it up.”

For Johnson it was a dream come true to Collaborate with Maki, someone he’s always looked up to.

“To co-write something with a guy that you know is one of the best that’s in your era for sure. Hey like I said I’d write the phone book with this guy.”

The book doesn’t rank players from one to 100. It’s the 100 greatest in no particular order.

Maki and Johnson hope it will make for a good coffee table book and conversation piece whether you agree with their choices or not.