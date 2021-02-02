CALGARY -- Staff and students who were potentially exposed to a variant case of COVID-19 at two Calgary schools have been placed in quarantine after two children were determined to be infectious.

According to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, both infected students are the children of returning travellers.

The age of the children, the name of the schools, the variant they were infected with and the date of the diagnosis have have not been released.

Dr. Hinshaw took to Twitter on Monday to release news of one infectious student with the variant case and stated that there is no evidence to suggest that anyone else has been infected.

On Tuesday durin her regular update, Hinshaw expanded that to say two Calgary schools had students attend while infected.

She says the affected classes had been placed in quarantine prior to the confirmation of the variant cases, as the groups had been identified as being close contacts to a COVID-19 case. All members of the classes have been offered the chance to be tested twice in an effort to reduce the potential risk of further transmission.

Hinshaw added four cases of a COVID-19 variant have been linked to an outbreak at a daycare. She did not say what zone that is as officals are working to notify parents and staff.

