2 cats rescued from Riverbend house fire; missing dog found

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a house fire in the community of Riverbend on Thursday, saving two cats.

Calgary fire officials also confirmed that a dog that originally went missing has been found.

Crews were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Riverbend Gate S.E. at around 9:20 a.m. for reports of a garage fire that had spread to a home.

"When fire crews arrived on scene, there was a shed, a garage that had started on fire and the house had already started on fire as well," said Carol Henke, Calgary Fire Department spokesperson.

Henke says though firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading further, a neighbouring home did sustain some damage.

All the people inside the home were able to get out safely before the fire department arrived.

"Actually, one of the neighbours, before fire crews even arrived, tried to extinguish the shed with a garden hose, but the heat just became too much and he had to back away," Henke said.

She says two felines were rescued from the basement of the home, but a dog from a neighbouring house went missing during the chaos.

"The [neighbour] got out quickly, but her little dog ran out and ran away," Henke said.

The dog, named Nueka, was missing as of Thursday morning, but shortly after 12:30 p.m. Henke said the dog had been found.

Nueka went missing from Riverbend on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Damage to the home where the fire originated is extensive and the house to the east suffered damage to its siding.

Henke is asking anyone with photos, videos or information about the fire to email piofire@calgary.ca.