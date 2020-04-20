CALGARY -- He was looking for love but instead found himself staring down the barrel of a gun.

A man and a woman are facing robbery charges following what police describe as an internet date gone bad. Police say a man met a woman through an online dating platform and on Feb. 1, invited her to his downtown apartment.

Once inside, the woman allegedly allowed another man, who was unknown to the victim, into the apartment. That man had his face partially covered and was carrying what appeared to be a handgun.

The man and woman stole a number of items then forced the victim to go to an ATM to withdraw cash.

Two suspects were identified in March. A male was later arrested on an unrelated matter and connected to the robbery through evidence obtain during a search.

Omar Ahmed, 31, is charged with robbery with a firearm and wearing a disguise with intent. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

A female suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on April 14.

Anthonia Oloya, 20, is charged with robbery with a firearm and she is scheduled to appear in court next June 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.