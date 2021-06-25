CALGARY -- Two men and a woman were arrested Thursday following an investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Lethbridge.

Police say officers observed a man "conducting activity consistent with drug trafficking" in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue S. before he and a woman left the southern Alberta city and drove to Fort MacLeod where they met with another man.

All three were arrested by Lethbridge Police and a search turned up a number of items, including:

9.2 grams of fentanyl;

5.5 grams of cocaine;

11.2 grams of methamphetamine

$5,936 in cash;

A collapsible baton;

A knife, and;

A BB Gun.

The street value of the drugs, according to police, was $3,050.

Wesley Johnson, 35, has been charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Resisting arrest;

Possession of the proceeds of crime;

Possession of an offensive weapon, and;

Three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Johnson also had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to comply with a release order and remained in custody Friday afternoon awaiting a bail hearing.

Andrew Whiteford, 31, from Calgary, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and;

Possession of the proceeds of crime.

Whiteford also had an outstanding warrant for failure to comply