Advertisement
2 charged after Lethbridge police seize drugs, money and weapons
Police seized drugs, weapons and cash after a short investigation into alleged trafficking. (Lethbridge police handout)
Share:
CALGARY -- Two men and a woman were arrested Thursday following an investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Lethbridge.
Police say officers observed a man "conducting activity consistent with drug trafficking" in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue S. before he and a woman left the southern Alberta city and drove to Fort MacLeod where they met with another man.
All three were arrested by Lethbridge Police and a search turned up a number of items, including:
- 9.2 grams of fentanyl;
- 5.5 grams of cocaine;
- 11.2 grams of methamphetamine
- $5,936 in cash;
- A collapsible baton;
- A knife, and;
- A BB Gun.
The street value of the drugs, according to police, was $3,050.
Wesley Johnson, 35, has been charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- Resisting arrest;
- Possession of the proceeds of crime;
- Possession of an offensive weapon, and;
- Three counts of failure to comply with a release order.
Johnson also had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to comply with a release order and remained in custody Friday afternoon awaiting a bail hearing.
Andrew Whiteford, 31, from Calgary, is charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and;
- Possession of the proceeds of crime.
Whiteford also had an outstanding warrant for failure to comply