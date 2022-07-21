2 charged after suspected fentanyl seized in targeted traffic stop near Brooks

Two people face drug trafficking and possession charges after police seized suspected fentanyl and other illicit drugs from a home in a southern Alberta village and during a traffic stop.

The drugs were allegedly found and seized during a targeted traffic stop in Brooks on July 6 by Medicine Hat Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) members .

Additional drugs were allegedly found in a house in the village of Empress, Alta., located along the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary roughly 120 kilometres north of Medicine Hat.

In total, ALERT officials say officers seized:

679 grams of suspected fentanyl;

1,110 illicit prescription pills;

A gram of cocaine;

Suspected GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate); and.

$15,400 in cash were all seized.

The estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $135,000.

Edward Nicholson, 55, of Empress, Alta. has been charged with:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of proceeds of crime; and,

Breach of a release order.

Stephan Devonshire, 49, of Medicine Hat faces charges of:

Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of drugs; and,

Possession of proceeds of a crime.

The traffic stop and search of the Empress home followed a seven-month investigation involving the Medicine Hat Police, the Calgary Police Service, RCMP and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada.

Devonshire is scheduled to appear in court on July 27, while Nicholson remains in custody.