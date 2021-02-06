CALGARY -- Two people are facing charges after more than $135,000 worth of drugs were seized at a Lethbridge home as part of a surveillance operation.

Lethbridge police, following an investigation into drug trafficking, executed a search warrant at a home in the 3300 block of 5 A Ave South on Feb.4.

Police seized a number of items including:

9257.9 grams dried marijuana

45.7 grams of hash

94 psilocybin chocolates

THC edibles ($20,000 worth in professional packaging)

378 grams THC shatter

275 tables of LSD

One-gram dimethyltryptamine

$3,410 in cash and

a vehicle.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service Crime Suppression Team’s twitter account some of the drugs had been put into child friendly candy packaging.

Two people have been charged in connection with the investigation, police say.

Sandy Smith, 48, and Terry Smith, 46, both from Lethbridge have each been charged with the following offences, including:

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis

three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance

and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

They both were released from custody to appear in court on March 26.