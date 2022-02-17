2 charged in Calgary investigation tied to East Village homeless encampment

Calgary police have arrested two more people in connection to the drug trafficking and violence that happened in a homeless encampment in the East Village.

The encampment along Dermot Baldwin Way outside of the Calgary Drop-In Centre had been in place for months, but was dismantled by officers a week ago. Officers arrested 12 people at the time.

Since then, police said the investigation – dubbed Operation East Side – has continued, and an additional two people have been arrested.

Officers executed three search warrants on Tuesday: one in a room at the Hilton Hotel in the 700 block of Fourth Street S.E. and two at storage lockers at Westkey Storage in the 1500 block of 17th Avenue S.E.

During the searches, police said the following items were seized:

40.8 g methamphetamine (valued at $4,080);

81.6 g fentanyl (valued at $12,225);

9.8 g cocaine (valued at $980);

211.6 g Percocet pills (valued at $3,034);

2.4 g of psilocybin (valued at $48);

Scales, score sheets, packaging, cell phones, cash and other distribution paraphernalia;

UMAREX Glock model 19 fixed slide BB air pistol;

Live shotgun ammunition;

Knives;

Brass knuckles;

Body armour; and

Pepper spray.

Branko Jurinovic, 32, is charged with 37 offences, including:

Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

One count of proceeds of crime under $5,000;

One count of possession of stolen property under $5,000;

One count of hazardous storage of a firearm;

One count of possession of a prohibited weapon;

Nine counts of possess weapon contrary to order;

Sixteen counts of fail to comply with release order; and

One count of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

One count of operate motor vehicle while prohibited; and

One count of operate uninsured motor vehicle on highway.

Olivia Thunderblanket, 39, is charged with five offences, including:

Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

One count of proceeds of crime under $5,000;

One count of possession of stolen property under $5,000;

One count of hazardous storage of a firearm;

One count of possession of a prohibited weapon; and

Three counts of possess weapon contrary to order.

Insp. Clare Smart said police believe the people charged were "moving a large volume of a variety of drugs in minute quantities over the past months as part of the drug distribution network targeting vulnerable Calgarians, using violence, intimidation and control of resources to secure their territory."