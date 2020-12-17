CALGARY -- A man and a woman face multiple charges in regards to the robbery of a woman in her 70s that took place last month.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on Nov.24, when the woman was trying to cross eastbound at the corner of 37 Street and Bow Trail S.W. There, the man and woman approached from behind. The man is alleged to have hit her over the head, causing her to fall.

The suspects took her purse and ran in the direction of Westbrook Mall, followed by a Good Samaritan, who was able to retain the woman's purse and return it to her, with the money missing.

After issuing a public call for assistance, and relying on CCTV images of the suspects, police were able to identify the suspects. That led a search warrant being executed on Thursday, Dec. 10 at a residence in the 4200 block of Bow Trail, where police discovered five people, inlcuding two who were suspects.

They were arrested and items of clothing matching those seen in the CCTV images were located and seized.

23-year-old Justin Richard Carter faces a single charge of robbery and four counts of failure to comply with a release order. He was also arrested on 14 outstanding warrants.

Tamara Dawn Crowchief, 29, was charged with robbery and also arrested on 13 outstanding warrants.

Both accused will appear in court Monday, Dec. 21.

"We would like to thank everyone who came forward to provide information in this investigation, and the media for assisting us in seeking justice for the senior who was robbed, assaulted and left shaken," said District One Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs.

"From the Good Samaritans who helped the senior out at the time of the robbery, to the people who provided tips, and the outpouring of support for the senior, Calgarians have shown the true spirit of our community."