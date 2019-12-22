CALGARY -- Two men have been arrested and charged in the robbery of a High River Filipino restaurant earlier this month where two people were threatened by masked men wielding machetes.

The robbery happened on Dec. 1 at Marquis's Rock-A-Doodles Chicken in the 400 block of Centre St. S.E. shortly after 8 p.m.

RCMP said the suspects took cash from the video lottery terminals then forced an employee to show them where the restaurant's safe was located. They took the safe and fled the scene in a truck.

Robert Vincent, 38 and Isaac Whittacase-Bird, 25, both of High River, are both charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, wearing a disguise with the intent to commit offence and uttering threats.

Whittacase-Bird has also been charged with two counts of forcible confinement. He is scheduled to appear in court in Okotoks on Jan. 17. He has been released from police custody.

Vincent faces the additional charges of possessing a weapon contrary to probation and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order. He has been remanded to custody for a court appearance Monday at Okotoks provincial court.